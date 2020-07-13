Mostly dry, hot weather to settle in Kazakhstan midweek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dry and hot weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The weather in Kazakhstan will be mainly affected by hot air masses from Iran and Iraq on July 14-16.

Occasional showers with thunderstorms, high wind, and hail are forecast for the west and east of Kazakhstan.

Earlier Kazinform reported that scorching heat will grip some regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days.