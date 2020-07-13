EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:37, 13 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Mostly dry, hot weather to settle in Kazakhstan midweek

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dry and hot weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    The weather in Kazakhstan will be mainly affected by hot air masses from Iran and Iraq on July 14-16.

    Occasional showers with thunderstorms, high wind, and hail are forecast for the west and east of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that scorching heat will grip some regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days.
    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!