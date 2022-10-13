EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    01:01, 13 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Mostly dry weather forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 13

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Large anti-cyclone will keep affecting most regions of Kazakhstan on October 13, which will bring dry weather. Western and northwestern areas only will be hit by rains caused by the cyclone approaching from the Black Sea regions.

    Wind speed will increase in northwestern, northern and southeastern regions.

    Fog will blanket western, northern and eastern parts of the country.

    Ground frosts to -3°C will persist in Turkistan region at night.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!