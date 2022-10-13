Mostly dry weather forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Large anti-cyclone will keep affecting most regions of Kazakhstan on October 13, which will bring dry weather. Western and northwestern areas only will be hit by rains caused by the cyclone approaching from the Black Sea regions.

Wind speed will increase in northwestern, northern and southeastern regions.

Fog will blanket western, northern and eastern parts of the country.

Ground frosts to -3°C will persist in Turkistan region at night.



