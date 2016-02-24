Mostly fine weather settles in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, February 24. Only northern Kazakhstan will be hit by snowfall, blizzard and black ice, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 17-22 mps in Almaty region.

Fog will blanket Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Mangystau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Pavlodar and West Kazakhstan region.

Roads in Atyrau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will be covered with black ice.

Blizzard is expected to hit Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.