    17:29, 20 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Mother and daughter killed in road accident in Almaty rgn

    KANAEV. KAZINFORM – A woman and her young daughter died as a result of an road accident occurred in Almaty region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    A woman, 28, and her young daughter died on the spot due to the accident caused by a 20 years old driver of the Mercedes car at 9:50am on October 20.

    According to the preliminary information, the driver of the west-bound car hit the woman and her daughter standing on the roadside of the Almaty-Alatau highway after losing control due to an overtaking.

    A pre-trial investigation has been launched. The driver who caused the accident leading to two deaths was detained and placed in the temporary detention center.




    Photo : polisia.kz




    Almaty region Incidents Accidents
