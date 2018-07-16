EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:32, 16 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Mother and her two daughters drowned in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A woman and her two daughters drowned on July 14 afternoon while washing a carpet in the Nura-Yessil channel in Astana, emergency situations committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry reports. 

    The mother, born in 1975, and her two daughters, aged 11 and 12 correspondingly, fell accidentally into the water and died of drowning. The rescuers found and pulled their bodies from the channel where swimming is prohibited. 

    As earlier reported, four kids had already drowned there this June.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!