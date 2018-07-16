Mother and her two daughters drowned in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A woman and her two daughters drowned on July 14 afternoon while washing a carpet in the Nura-Yessil channel in Astana, emergency situations committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry reports.

The mother, born in 1975, and her two daughters, aged 11 and 12 correspondingly, fell accidentally into the water and died of drowning. The rescuers found and pulled their bodies from the channel where swimming is prohibited.

As earlier reported, four kids had already drowned there this June.