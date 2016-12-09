Mother of deaf child thanked Nazarbayev for his new life

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aynash Sagyndykova thanked the President of Kazakhstan, the Chairman of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for the second life given to her deaf son.

"I am the mother of four children, and we believe that our Kazakhstan -is the country of mercy and kindness (...) My son Aliaskar cannot hear his mother's voice, cannot hear the sounds of the world. The expensive hearing aid was the only thing that could help. It is not just a device. It is our hope, the new world for my son. But we did not have money. And then the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan and big-hearted people who are on this stage today came to our life. Dear Nursultan Abishevich, with the help of yours and charity providers 195 families have got a chance for a second life for their children", - she told, speaking on behalf of mothers in the festival of ethnocultural associations of the Assembly.

One of the main activities of the Assembly is charity. 545 thousand people have been provided with help to the amount of KZT 6 billion 541 million.