    09:35, 11 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Mother of five gives birth to triplets in Kostanay region

    Mother of five gives birth to triplets in Kostanay region
    Photo credit: Kostanay Perinatal Center

    A mother of five gave birth to triplets in Kostanay region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The couple’s eldest son is 18 and the youngest daughter is 2.

    A newborn girl and two boys were named Aiaru, Ardan and Arlan.

    Mayor of Kostanay city Marat Zhundubayev congratulated the parents and handed them keys to their new apartment.

    Notably, it is the sixth set of triplets born in Kostanay region for the past 10 years.

