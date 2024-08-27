Mother of seven daughters gives birth to triplets in Kazakhstan

A 33-year-old Gulnaz Khodzhabekova welcomed triplets, two boys and a girl, in Abai village, Turkistan region. The boys were named Kassym and Jomart and the girl Kemel, Kazinform News Agency cites the regional akimat.

The mother of seven daughters gave birth at the 33rd week of gestation. The babies were born weighing 1,965, 1,925, and 1, 975 grams.

As earlier reported, it is not the first triplets named after the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Triplet boys born in Astana in 2022 were named Kassym, Jomart and Kemel. In June three baby boys in Aktobe region were also given names in honor of the Kazakh President.