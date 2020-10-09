Mother of twins welcomes triplets in Kazakhstan

TARAZ. KAZINFORM A family that has a son, twins welcomed triplet boys in Zhambyl region.

They couple gave them names: Aisultan, Zhansultan and Beksultan. The boys were born weighing 2 400, 2 300 and 1 800 grams. The 32-year-old mother and her babies feel good now and left the maternity unit of the regional hospital.

For the past 8 months 5,084 babies were born at the regional hospital. It is noteworthy, it welcomed 139 twins and triplets.