    20:38, 27 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Mother of two gives birth to triplets in Turkestan rgn

    TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Maira Omarova from Koshkarata village, Kallessk district, Turkestan region, gave birth to triplets, Kazinform cites the regional communications service of Turkestan region.

    Maira gave birth to boy triplets Akasyl, Nurasyl, and Bekasyl - the fourth set to be born in Kallessk district - at the perinatal center no.1 in the city of Shymkent in November.

    The triplets who are to join the family of two children are in satisfactory condition and under medical observation.

    Notably, in 2018 triplets were born in Birlik and Ushkyn villages of Kallessk district. In March of this year the family living in Birtilek village welcomed triples.


