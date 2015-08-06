EN
    16:17, 06 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Mother, son trapped in the middle of a lake rescued

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Rescuers saved a family of two on Lake Tarangul in North Kazakhstan region on Wednesday (August 5).

    A mother and her underage son rented a wave runner and went for a ride on Lake Tarangul in Yessil district. The wave runner broke down in the middle of the lake. Local rescuers spotted the wave runner users in the water and made it just in time to save the family from drowning. In total, local rescuers have saved 64 people, including 12 children, since the onset of the bathing season.

