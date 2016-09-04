Mother Teresa to be made a saint in Vatican ceremony

LONDON. KAINFORM The nun Mother Teresa, known for working with the desperately poor in India, is to be declared a saint at a ceremony in the Vatican.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fill St Peter's Square to see Pope Francis lead the ceremony.



Two miraculous cures of the sick after Mother Teresa's death in 1997 have been attributed to her intercession.



In India, there will be ceremonies at the Missionaries of Charity, the order she founded in Kolkata (Calcutta).



Pope Francis will lead a Mass and Canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at 10:30 local time (08:30 GMT).



Mother Teresa founded a sisterhood that runs 19 homes, and won the Nobel Peace Prize.



But she was not without her critics, as some people noted a lack of hygiene in the hospitals run by her sisterhood, and said she accepted money from dictators for her charity work.



She died in 1997 - aged 87 - and was beatified in 2003, the first step to sainthood.



In 2002, the Vatican ruled that an Indian woman's stomach tumour had been miraculously cured after prayers to Mother Teresa.



The Pope cleared the way for sainthood last year when he recognised a second miracle attributed to her.



