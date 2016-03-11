Mother throws baby and toddler from two-storey window to save them from fire

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A woman has thrown her baby and toddler from a two-storey window into the arms of a passerby after her Sydney apartment caught fire.

Police say the blaze started in the Lakemba unit when the 27-year-old woman was cooking in her kitchen, about 9.30pm on Thursday.

Senior Constable Jamie Wallace said the fire meant the woman had been unable to get out the front door, so she grabbed her two-day-old boy and his two-year-old sibling and rushed to a second-storey window.

A passerby below came to their aid. "She ended up dropping the two kids out the window and he caught them," Wallace said.

The children were uninjured and the woman was rescued from the window shortly afterwards when firefighters arrived. She was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation and cuts to her feet.

The fire spread to other apartments and about 50 people were evacuated from the 12-unit block.

A 19-year-old woman was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, while a 65-year-old man, who also suffered smoke inhalation, was taken to hospital for further treatment. Police say the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

