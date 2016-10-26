Mother, toddler injured in car crash in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Another road accident has been registered in Almaty city this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A woman and her little daughter were injured in the car crash that happened at the intersection of Abai Avenue and Sain Street.



According to reports, the Subaru driver tried to outrun a passenger bus in Abai Avenue. As a result, the bud crashed into the car and the driver and her daughter were hospitalized.



Earlier it was reported that 30 cars pile up on the Eastern by-pass highway in Almaty city this morning due to black ice.