Motor fuel of K5 class to be produced in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has put on stream a plant on production of motor fuel of K5 class in the town of Aksai in West Kazakhstan region today within the framework of the teleconference dedicated to the results of industrialization in the first half of 2016.

The motor fuel will be produced with the help of high-technology equipment purchased in the U.S. and France. The project was implemented by Kondensat JSC and JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan.



The plant is expected to produce over 200,000 tons of motor fuel. It will provide over 400 new workplaces.