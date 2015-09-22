Motor rally dedicated to 70th anniversary of Great Victory started in Aktobe (PHOTO,VIDEO)

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Non-governmental organization "Union of veterans" and youth organization "Mangystau regional league "Kaisar" arranged a motor rally dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Veterans, homefront workers and children gathered near the monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Idris Urgenishbayev in Shalkar town in Aktobe region where the rally started.

"With the support of the regional administration, we initiated a motor rally in Shalkar town. The participants of the rally will go along the territory of Aktobe region to develop patriotism of young Kazakhstanis," head of the non-governmental organization Murat Mukhamedzhanov noted.

The purpose of the rally is to develop patriotism, and love for common spiritual and cultural values and traditions of the Kazakhstan society preserving the cultural uniqueness of all ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan.

The event dedicated to the 70 th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War was approved and supported by the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan.