EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:18, 22 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Motor rally dedicated to 70th anniversary of Great Victory started in Aktobe (PHOTO,VIDEO)

    None
    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Non-governmental organization "Union of veterans" and youth organization "Mangystau regional league "Kaisar" arranged a motor rally dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

    Veterans, homefront workers and children gathered near the monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Idris Urgenishbayev in Shalkar town in Aktobe region where the rally started.

    "With the support of the regional administration, we initiated a motor rally in Shalkar town. The participants of the rally will go along the territory of Aktobe region to develop patriotism of young Kazakhstanis," head of the non-governmental organization Murat Mukhamedzhanov noted.

    The purpose of the rally is to develop patriotism, and love for common spiritual and cultural values and traditions of the Kazakhstan society preserving the cultural uniqueness of all ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan.

    The event dedicated to the 70 th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War was approved and supported by the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan Aktobe region WWII News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!