    07:55, 30 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Motorcyclist dies, bike splits in half after crash with a truck in Uralsk

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the city of Uralsk on May 29.

    According to Moi GOROD web portal, the accident occurred on the Zhelayev highway at 11:00 a.m. local time.
    The 23-year-old biker rammed into a KaMAZ truck at full speed. Paramedics who rushed to the scene found the man lying dead 10 meters away from his bike.
    Witnesses say that the bike almost split in half after horrific crash with the truck.

