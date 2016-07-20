EN
    11:51, 20 July 2016 | GMT +6

    MoU signed on launching direct flights between Iran's Gorgan, Aktau

    GORGAN. KAZINFORM - Head of Gorgan Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture said that direcet flights between Gorgan in Iran and Aktau in Kazakhstan will be launched.

    Ramezan Bahrami told IRNA on Tuesday that the MoU was inked between Gorgan Chamber of Commerce and Sunkar Air in Kazakhstan.

    He said that during a one-month pilot implementation of the project, passengers and goods will be transfered once a week using 140-seated planes.

    He added that launching the flight aims at developing cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan and facilitating passengers transfer, IRNA reports.

    Speaking on the sidelines of signing ceremony of the MoU, Deputy Head of Sunkar Air said the new direct flights can develop transfer of business people, expand trade interactions, and transfer of Kazakh patients for treatment in Gorgan.

    Source: IRNA

