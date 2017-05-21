Mountain collapses in Almaty region

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM The mountain collaps occurred in Besagash village, Talgar District. A mass of clay dropped over the yard of a dwelling house, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The emergency happened at 4.00pm Astana time on May 20 in Burabay cottage district located in Besagash village. The mass filled half of the yard and did not damage the house.





"At that time, I was at work and my son was at school. Only my wife was home doing some work in the yard. Seeing the mounting getting down, she was scared and ran into the house. After all that happened, Emergency crew and the akim of the village with his deputy came here. They promised to help in clearing", the owner of the house Yersain Sauranbayev said.





The residents advised that the territory of the cottage district had belonged to one owner. Dividing it into land plots, he sold them to 70 families. Only one house has been damaged, but other houses also remain at risk.