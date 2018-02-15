Mounties to patrol Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Pavlodar region plans to create its own mounted police service in 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the region's Department of Intenal Affairs, mounties will be involved in patrolling the areas where the use of vehicles is limited or impossible, namely the countryside and recreation areas. They will also be invaluable in fall and spring, as well as during mass events.

It should be noted that starting this year the regional police will use drones to search for missing people, livestock, and stolen vehicles, as well as for monitoring the situation during the annual flooding in spring. To patrol the coastal areas, Pavlodar police plans to start using jetski, boats, and snowmobiles in winter.

To maintain order the region also intends to install additional 133 surveillance cameras in public places.