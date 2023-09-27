MoUs worth $150 mln signed b/n government agencies and entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan and China

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev, as part of a working trip to Beijing (China), took part in a meeting with representatives of the business community, organized by the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of the Association of Foreign Enterprises of the People's Republic of China, Kabar reports.

During the event, prospects for business cooperation, issues of export promotion, regional integration and economic development were discussed.

More than 10 representatives of government agencies of Kyrgyzstan and 80 Chinese companies in various fields took part in the panel sessions.

As a result of the meeting between government agencies and entrepreneurs of the Kyrgyz Republic and China, memorandums of understanding worth more than $150 million were signed between:

- National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Association for the Development of Foreign Enterprises of the People's Republic of China;

- National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Association of Construction Materials of Guangdong Province;

- Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and Shandong Electrical Engineering Company;

- China Power International and the Water Resources Service under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- State Enterprise of the Kyrgyz Republic “Kyrgyzgeology” and Shanghai Shinji Industrial Corporation;

- State enterprise of the Kyrgyz Republic “Kyrgyzgeology” and Dearshi company.

Bakyt Torobaev noted the importance of this event for the development of bilateral cooperation and strengthening business ties between the two states. The panel session provided an opportunity for entrepreneurs to intensify collaboration and have successful and productive G2B meetings.