Mozambique plans to sign gas agreement with Rosneft, ExxonMobil by yearend

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Mozambique plans to sign an agreement with Rosneft and ExxonMobil on gas field exploration in the north of the country by the end of 2018, Foreign Minister of Mozambique Jose Pacheco said following the talks with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

"The project to develop gas fields in the north of Mozambique is under discussion now. The plan is to sign an agreement this year and launch the project on field development in Mozambique with participation of Rosneft and ExxonMobil," he said, TASS reports.