MP calls President's decisions ‘historical'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis deputy Nurtai Sabilyanov claims Kazakhstani parliamentarians are ready to work around the clock in order to ensure the funds allotted from the budget for social needs are put to good use, Kazinform reports.

While commenting on the instructions given by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 18th Congress of the Nur Otan Party, MP Sabilyanov lauded the fact that the President raised the issues of concern of all Kazakhstanis.



"The President made an epoch-making decision that will undoubtedly improve life of the entire nation. The Head of State instructed to earmark funds to ensure employment and help low-income layers of the society, construction of housing, roads reconstruction, etc. These problems cause concern," he told Kazinform correspondent at the Congress.



Sabilyanov welcomed the idea of allotting 2 trillion tenge to improve the conditions of life of the population.