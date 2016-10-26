MP Sergey Dyachenko dies after long battle with disease

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis deputy Sergey Dyachenko has passed away an hour ago.

Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin broke the sad news at the plenary session of the chamber on Wednesday. According to him, Dyachenko died after long battle with disease.



MPs observed a minute of silence in tribute to the memory of their late colleague.



Born in 1952 in Akmola region, Sergey Dyachenko majored in Politics and was a Doctor of Science.



He began his professional career as an engineer-economist at a plant in the town of Kuznetsk in the Penza Oblast in 1973.



Dyachenko was the authorized representative of Nursultan Nazarbayev in Almaty during the presidential election in 1999 and 2005.



In 1999-2004 Dyachenko was the deputy of Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the second convocation. In November 2004 he was elected as deputy of the Majilis of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the third convocation and Vice Speaker of the chamber.



Dyachenko was deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in 2006-2009. He joined the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the fourth convocation in 2007 and became the Speaker in September 2007.



The President decreed to appoint Dyachenko as akim (governor) of Akmola region in March 2010.



Afterwards, Dyachenko returned to the Parliament as deputy of the Majilis and remained its deputy until present.



He also was a member of the National Commission on staff policy and was awarded with Parasat, Dostyk and many other medals.