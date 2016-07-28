MP Shykmamatov: Kyrgyz Parliament may be dissolved in spring

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Constitutional alteration should be carried out legally, member of Kyrgyz Parliament Almambet Shykmamatov expressed such an opinion in his interview with Maral radio. He told that the Basic Law can be altered by violating procedures.

To amend the Constitution, first of all, it is necessary to adopt a law on the referendum, and only after that we can amend the Constitution. I wonder why they are in a hurry, as if the dog chases them. I think, there are big games behind the amendments to the Constitution. If the situation will develop in this vein, the parliament will be dissolved in March, said the parliamentarian.

Previously there was news that the Parliament is developing a draft law "On Amendments to the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic". Leader of the parliamentary faction of the Social Democratic Party Isa Omurkulov told.

The bill was initiated by four factions: SDPK, Kyrgyzstan, Onuguu-Progress and Respublika - Ata Jurt", Kazinform refers to Kabar.