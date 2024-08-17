Mpox health emergency raises concerns on an international level amid the outbreak in Africa

On Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declared a continental health emergency over the active spread of a more contagious strain of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The virus has begun to spread to neighboring countries, thus the WHO warns of the “extremely worrying” possibility of further international spread of the virus.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called on countries to pay special attention to the threat and take the necessary measures to prevent further spread of the infection. The main goal at this time is not only to control the spread of the virus on the African continent, but also to prevent it from spreading to other parts of the world.

What is mpox?

Mpox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which was first discovered in 1958 in Denmark among laboratory monkeys. The first human case was recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970.

Clinical symptoms of mpox include the appearance of a painful rash on the face, arms, legs and genitals, accompanied by fever, swollen lymph nodes and muscle pain. Most patients recover within two to four weeks, but serious complications are possible and include bacterial skin infections, pneumonia, inflammation of the brain (encephalitis), sepsis and even death. People with weakened immune systems, children and pregnant women are especially vulnerable to the virus.

The disease can be transmitted from person to person through contact with affected areas of skin or mucous membranes, as well as by airborne droplets during close contact, such as kissing or sexual contact. Mpox can also be spread through contact with infected animals, such as rodents and primates, or through contaminated objects, such as bedding, clothing, or medical equipment.

International cases and risk of global spread

Mpox outbreaks were mostly limited to Central and West Africa, but in May 2022, the cases were reported in Europe and North America. Despite a decline in 2023, the virus continues to spread. According to the Africa CDC, more than 2,000 new cases of mpox were reported in Africa last week alone.

The first case of the new, more contagious mpox strain outside of Africa has been reported in Sweden. The patient became infected after visiting Africa, where a large outbreak was raging. Swedish authorities have confirmed that the patient has received the necessary treatment and is being monitored. The WHO emphasizes that given global mobility and international travel, there is a high risk of further spread of the virus outside of Africa.

According to WHO, from January 2022 to June 2024, more than 99 thousand confirmed cases of mpox were registered in 116 countries with 208 deaths recorded. The top three countries with the largest number of cases in this time period are the United States (33,191 cases and 60 deaths), Brazil (11,212 cases and 16 deaths) and Spain (8,084 cases and 3 deaths).

Current data indicate ongoing transmission of the mpox virus worldwide. In June 2024, 934 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 4 deaths were reported. The African Region reported 567 cases, the Americas Region 175, the European Region 100, the Western Pacific Region 81, and Southeast Asia 11.

Recommendations from the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan and globally

The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan has issued recommendations for citizens planning to travel abroad. The agency strongly recommends avoiding contact with sick people and infected animals, such as rats, squirrels and monkeys, which can carry the virus. It is also important to use protective equipment when working with animals and to observe hygiene measures, including frequent hand washing and disinfection of surfaces.

At the moment, in Kazakhstan, there are no registered cases of mpox. However, to prevent the importation of the infection, the country has implemented enhanced preventive measures, including sanitary control at the state border and enhanced monitoring of passengers arriving from endemic regions.

Chinese customs authorities have stepped up border control measures to prevent the importation of the mpox virus. People arriving from countries and regions where mpox cases have been confirmed are required to report possible exposure to the virus or symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes and rash. Customs will conduct medical inspections, testing and processing of potentially infected vehicles and cargo. The measures, which came into effect on August 15, will remain in place for six months.

More imported cases are expected in Europe, but the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) says that if cases are detected and addressed quickly, the risk of further spread can be avoided.

WHO and other international organizations are actively working to contain the infection and prevent its further spread, paying special attention to protecting the most vulnerable groups of the population, such as children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.