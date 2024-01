ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis deputies have approved today candidacies of two more ministers, Kazinform reports.

As per the decision of the MPs, Roman Sklyar was approved as the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Kanat Bozumbayev was endorsed as the Ministry of Energy.



Both candidacies were introduced by Head of the Prime Minister's Office Nurlan Aldabergenov.