EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:27, 16 September 2022 | GMT +6

    MPs debate Kazakh capital renaming issues

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s joint session of the Parliament Chambers the deputies debate the draft law of Kazakhstan on amendments to the Kazakh Constitution, Kazinform reports.

    Justice Minister Kanat Mussin represented the draft law which features amendments concerning renaming the capital city of Kazakhstan.

    «The issue of renaming the city was widely debated in society. That’s why the deputies included it in the draft law. Zhana Kazakhstan (New Kazakhstan) deputy group initiated changing the name of the capital city back to Astana,» Mussin told the meeting.

    Earlier the city maslikhat held public hearings on renaming Nur-Sultan back to Astana.


    Tags:
    Astana Parliament Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!