EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:56, 05 May 2020 | GMT +6

    MPs donate one day’s salary to help residents of flooded Maktaaral district

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Majilis Bureau, chaired by the Speaker of the House Nurlan Nigmatulin, has adopted a resolution on donating the one day’s salaries of Majilis deputies to the Turkestan Corporate Social Development Fund which provides assistance to the residents of flooded settlements in the Maktaaral district of Turkestan region.

    The funds are intended to restore life support systems, destroyed houses and infrastructure.

    As Kazinform previously reported, the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. As a result, 10 villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 31,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind.

    A Government Commission was created to eliminate the consequences of flooding in Maktaaral district.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Majilis Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!