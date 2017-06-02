MPs of Estonia, Kazakhstan to visit Belarus in June

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Parliamentary delegations of Estonia and Kazakhstan are expected to pay visits to Belarus in June, BelTA learned from the website of the House of Representatives.

The visit of Chairman of the Committee on Agrarian Issues of the Majilis (lower chamber) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Saparkhan Omarov is scheduled for 6-8 June. The Estonian delegation led by Chairman of the National Defense Committee of the State Assembly Hannes Hanso will be in Belarus on 8-10 June.



On 15 June MPs and senators of the National Assembly will take part in the 52nd session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the State Union of Belarus and Russia in Minsk. In late June they will attend the fourth Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia in Moscow. It is expected that MPs will pay a working visit to Latvia on 8-9 June.



The House of Representatives is also set to take part in the second meeting of the Eurasian parliamentary speakers in the Republic of Korea on 26-28 June, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .