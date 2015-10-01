MPs partake in PACE session in Strasbourg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate's deputy Bektas Beknazarov and deputy of Majilis Kanat Saudabayev are taking part in the fourth annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The event is taking place from 28 September to 2 October in Strasbourg. According to the press service of the Senate, the 4th annual session of the PACE is discussing the issues related to the political and humanitarian aspects of migration and refugee crisis in Europe, problems of transit countries, as well as establishment of an effective asylum system in Europe. Kazakhstan's delegation held a working meeting with Axel Eduard Fischer - deputy of German Bundestag, member of the PACE. It should be noted that Mr. Fischer acted as rapporteur for the development of a resolution "Council of Europe's relations with Kazakhstan". In addition, Kazakhstani deputies held a roundtable with Bulgarian parliamentarians.