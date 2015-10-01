EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:55, 01 October 2015 | GMT +6

    MPs partake in PACE session in Strasbourg

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate's deputy Bektas Beknazarov and deputy of Majilis Kanat Saudabayev are taking part in the fourth annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

    The event is taking place from 28 September to 2 October in Strasbourg. According to the press service of the Senate, the 4th annual session of the PACE is discussing the issues related to the political and humanitarian aspects of migration and refugee crisis in Europe, problems of transit countries, as well as establishment of an effective asylum system in Europe. Kazakhstan's delegation held a working meeting with Axel Eduard Fischer - deputy of German Bundestag, member of the PACE. It should be noted that Mr. Fischer acted as rapporteur for the development of a resolution "Council of Europe's relations with Kazakhstan". In addition, Kazakhstani deputies held a roundtable with Bulgarian parliamentarians.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Senate Kazakhstan and EU Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!