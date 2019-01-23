MPs suggest renaming Kazakhstan as Kazakh Republic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Majilisman Azat Peruashev suggests renaming the Republic of Kazakhstan as the Kazakh Republic.

In an inquiry to Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the head of Ak Zhol Faction reminded that this initiative had already been voiced by President Nursultan Nazarbayev 5 years ago, during the discussion of Mangilik El Concept.



"We believe that it is high time to implement this initiative. We should call it like one sees it. Black is black, white is white and Kazakhs are Kazakhs," says Peruashev.



As the Majilisman noted, in August 1920, the Council of People's Commissars held a meeting during which well-known Alash Orda movement activists - Alikhan Yermekov, Alikhan Bokeikhan and others - presented the results of several scientific expeditions which proved the integrity of the Kazakh territory. In the same year, an autonomous Soviet republic was established. In 1925 it was named as the Kazakh ASSR.



The Deputy offered to worthily celebrate the centenary of the Kazakh ASSR in 2020 "which had become a platform of statehood of future independent Kazakhstan."



"Along with using the name Kazakhstan, we propose also to consider the issue of returning official name "the Kazakh Republic" to our country," said Peruashev.