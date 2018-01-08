MPs visit factories in Pavlodar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, within a working visit to Pavlodar region, members of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Meiram Pshembayev and Artur Platonov inspected the production process at Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant JSC and Aluminum of Kazakhstan JSC.

According to primeminister.kz, the MPs met with the workers of the above-mentioned enterprises. During the meetings, they touched upon the issues concerning housing and utilities, education, and pensions.

Then, the members of the Majilis visited the Students' House based in the Non-Ferrous Metallurgy College. The MPs highly appraised the living conditions in the Students' House and wished academic excellence to the students. The remarkable thing is that the hostel was built at the end of last year as part of public-private partnership project.

It should be noted that the working visit of the Majilis members to Pavlodar region will continue till January 12.