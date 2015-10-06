MSL to rise by 26% in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minimum Subsistence Level in Kazakhstan will increase by 26% beginning from January 1, 2018.Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Svetlana Zhakupova has said it at an extended meeting of the Senate's Committee for Socio-Cultural Development and Science. The meeting discussed the draft law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on social protection."

According to her, the draft fiscal code has already been submitted for the consideration of the Majilis. "Presently, the MSL makes 21,634 tenge. We expect to raise it by 26% (28,850 tenge) in 2018. The law will enter into force on January 1, 2018," she said.