Mt. Aso in southwest Japan erupts, climbers evacuate

KUMAMOTO. KAZINFORM - An eruption was observed Wednesday at Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan, prompting four climbers to walk off the volcano, authorities said Tuesday, Kyodo reports.

The eruption occurred at 11:43 a.m. at the No. 1 Nakadake crater, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Mt. Aso's volcanic alert level was raised to 3 on a scale of 5, with people urged not to approach the mountain.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that no injuries have been reported so far and that local authorities are working to determine whether there are any climbers still on the mountain.

Volcanic ash has blown more than one kilometer from the crater and reached a height of about 3,500 meters, the agency said.

The latest eruption came after a small-scale one on Thursday.