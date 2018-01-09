MTZ opens store in Almaty

MINSK. KAZINFORM - BELARUS branded store has been opened in Almaty, BelTA informs with the reference to the official website of the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ trademark).

"The store will sell tractors and spare parts, agricultural and farm equipment manufactured by the companies of the MTZ Holding," reads the message.

MTZ Kazakhstan Trading House hopes that the new store will help promote the BELARUS brand in the market of Kazakhstan and increase sales of Belarusian agricultural machinery, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.