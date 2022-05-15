Much of Kazakhstan to expect thunderstorms and hail May 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - The Northwestern cyclone and associated fronts will still influence the greater part of the country on May 14. Rain will linger and is to be heavy and be accompanied with thunderstorms and hail in the west, northwest, east, and southeast, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Only the southwest will enjoy the weather with no precipitation due to an anticyclone spur. The country will brace for squalls, and high wind, accompanied with dust tides in the west.

The west, north, and southeast of Akmola region are to expect thunderstorms, hail as well as 15-20mps wind in the north, west, and southeast at daytime.

Almaty region is to brace for 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23-28mps as well as hail and squalls in the south and mountainous areas.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see thunderstorms, squalls, and 15-20mps during thudnerstorms.

The south and east of West Kazakhstan region are to expect thunderstorms. The region's east is to brace for 15-20mps during the day.

Atyrau region is to see thunderstorms in the north and center at daytime as well as 15-20mps wind in the north and east.

The south, east, and center of Mangistau region are to brace for dust tides. The south, east, and center of the region are to expect wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps.

The west and north of Aktobe region are to expect thunderstorms and 15-20mps wind.

Kostanay region is to see thunderstorms, hail, squalls, and 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23mps in the west, north, and south.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorms, hail in the west, north, and south as well as 15-20mps in most parts, reaching up to 23mps in the southeast, during the day. The region's northwest is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning.

The south and east of Pavlodar region are to see thunderstorms as well as 15-20mps in the south at night and north and east at daytime.

The east of Karaganda region is to brace for thunderstorms during the day. 15-20mps wind is predicted in the north and east.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorms and hail in the west and center in the nighttime and most parts at daytime as well as 15-20mps in the east and south at daytime.

The south, east, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to see thunderstorms, hail, squalls, and 15-20mps wind.