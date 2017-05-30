Much remains to be done in saving the Aral Sea – Gulshara Abdykalikova

ASTANA-KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova participated in the International Forum on the Aral Sea Sustainable Development, Akorda press-service reports.

The forum was attended by the governor of Kyzylorda region, Kazakh parliamentarians, ambassadors of several states, representatives of central and local state authorities, international organizations and NGOs, scientists and experts.

In her welcoming speech Gulshara Abdykalikova noted "the Aral Sea tragedy is one of the major environmental disasters and illustrates a strong example of an outcome the unaccountable attitude towards nature can result in".

The Secretary of State highlighted that Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his program article "Course towards Future: Spiritual Modernization" paid special attention to pragmatism which "means exact knowledge of the national and personal resources, their prudent use and ability to plan own future".

The International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea has implemented programs for ecological recovery and solving social and economic problems of the Aral Sea region for the years of its work. Supported by the World Bank, Kazakhstan recovered the northern part of the sea. However, there is still much to be done.

Abdykalikova expressed her hope for the international community's support in solving the Aral Sea basin problems and further consolidation of efforts of Central Asia countries in this regard.

The forum made it possible to launch new rehabilitation projects and programs of sustainable development for the Aral Sea region and to sign memorandums and contracts for conservation of biodiversity, greening, mitigating of desertification, scientific research consolidation and social infrastructure development, etc.

Later in the day, the Secretary of State started off for Karmakshy District. There she visited memorial complex "Korkyt Ata", House of Culture "Zhyraular Uyi", district museum and library. In addition, Gulshara Abdykalikova met with the creative community.