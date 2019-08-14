Mudslide alert issued for Almaty district

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The mudslide alert was issued for Nauryzbai district of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The water level in the Kargalinka River in Nauryzbai district has dropped. The dam can break at any moment, the Almaty Emergency Situations Department said in statement.

Evacuation assembly points are as follows: the old building of the administration (akimat) (between Zhandossov Str. and Ryskulov Str.), School 175 on Shakhmerdenov Str., School 156 situated between Zhandossov Str. and Yassawi Str.