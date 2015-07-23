Mudslide in Almaty caused by breach of morainic lake; 270 people evacuated

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The mudslide in Almaty was caused by the breach of a morainic lake; 270 people have been evacuated, Deputy Mayor of Almaty Yuri Ilyin told at the briefing.

According to "Kazselzaschita", the breach of the morainic lake occurred at 2:15, July 23. About 40 thousand cubic meters of moraine slid down the mountain.

According to him, the mudslide reached the dam on the Kargalinka River. The dam is operational and is not damaged. The rescue teams are working.

As a result of the mudslide, three districts were partially flooded and Nauryzbai district was damaged the most. People from Chapai village are being evacuated. 270 people have been evacuated so far, some people leave the village on their own.

"The situation is under control. About 1000 people are working on the site," Y. Ilyin informed.