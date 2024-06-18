Mudslide in Kyrgyzstan kills one teenager, residents of 300 houses evacuated

One teenager killed as a result of mudslide in the south of Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reports.

A mudslide occurred in two villages of Nooken district, Jalal-Abad region on Monday at 17:30 due to heavy rains.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 134 rescuers, police officers, employees of the emergency department and others are working on the spot to eliminate the consequences, 13 units of engineering equipment have been involved.

Mudflows claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy. His body was found by local residents at 19:10 and handed over to his relatives.

As a result, residents of 300 houses were evacuated to safety places.

Mudflows flooded 518 km of the Bishkek-Osh highway.