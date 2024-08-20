EN
    10:22, 20 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Mudslides sweep through homes and social facilities in Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan

    Mudflows
    Photo credit: Kyrgyz Emergencies Ministry

    Heavy downpours in Issuk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan triggered mudflows that swept through 497 homes, a kindergarten, a library, a first-aid station and recreational centres, a correspondent of Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Mudflows
    Photo credit: Kyrgyz Emergencies Ministry

    738 personnel and 59 units of equipment are deployed in relief efforts in the Sadyr Ake of Issuk-Jul district. 60 homes were cleaned from mud, dirt and debris so far.

    Mudflows
    Photo credit: Kyrgyz Emergencies Ministry

    Bulan Sogottu, Korumdu and Temir villages in Issyk-Kul region and recreational centers including Issuk-Kul Avrora, Avrora+, Neptun, Simiram, and Karven 4 seasons were also flooded and damaged.

    Mudflows
    Photo credit: Kyrgyz Emergencies Ministry

    The Kyrgyz Emergencies Ministry personnel, civil protection service and locals are deployed to support mudslide relief efforts.

    As earlier reported, mudflows disrupted traffic on several roads in Issuk-Kul region.

    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Natural disasters
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
