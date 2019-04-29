Mufti of Kazakhstan lauds UAE's charity, humanitarian initiatives

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Serikbay kazhy Oraz, Kazakhstan's Supreme Mufti, stated that the UAE is one of the first countries to launch charity and humanitarian projects in Kazakhstan since it gained independence, WAM reports.

He made this statement while receiving Hamad Salem bin Kordous Al Ameri, Director-General of Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Activities, and his delegation, accompanied by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan.



Oraz welcomed the Emirati delegation and thanked the UAE Embassy for helping improve the overall cooperation between the two countries. He also thanked the foundation for launching Haj and Ramadan Iftar programmes in Kazakhstan.



