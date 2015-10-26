ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has updated its rankings of the best female players on the planet, Sports.kz reports.

American Serena Williams tops the updated version of the rankings with 9945 points. Simona Halep from Romania is ranked second with 5790 points. Coming in at №3 is Garbine Muguruza from Spain with 4511 points. Russian Maria Sharapova slid to №4 with 4322 points. Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Zarina Diyas lost one spot in the rankings and is placed 42nd. Both Yulia Putintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova retained their spots and are ranked 80th and 89th respectively.