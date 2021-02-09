EN
    10:14, 09 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Mukagali Makatayev touched the hearts of many readers - Kazakh President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh poet Mukagali Makatayev would have turned 90 today February 9, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

    The President also noted that the poems of Mukagali Makatayev touched the hearts of many readers.

    «The poet’s anniversary is in the same year the country celebrates its 30th anniversary of independence. It’s a celebration for each Kazakhstani,» the President’s Twitter post reads.

