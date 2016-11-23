Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed calls to back initiative to rename Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed calls Kazakhstanis to support MPs' initiative to rename Astana after the First President of Kazakhstan.

“I call all the people of our country to back the initiative to build Independent Kazakhstan Monument, to reflect the contribution of the First President to formation of Kazakhstan in the Constitution and immortalize his name in the name of our capital city. We, the members of the Kazakhstan 2050 Nationwide Coalition of Democratic Forces, call everyone to contribute to preserving our holy Independence and back these initiatives for the name of the future generations of Kazakhstanis,” Kul-Mukhammed said at the meeting of the Kazakhstan-2050 Coalition in Astana.

“Kazakhstan’s development model was recognized by many countries of the world. Kazakhstan has become the center of attraction of foreign investments in the post-Soviet space. Foreign companies and banks have already invested over 260bln tenge in our republic. In the first five years of implementation of the country’s industrialization programme, Kazakhstan created 770 new productions which employed more than 75,000 people. The Nurly Zhol infrastructure development programme enabled us to build thousands of kilometers of new roads, millions of square meters of housing and hundreds of social facilities. Due to high authority of the Leader of the Nation, our country became the first in the CIS to chair the OSCE and hold the Organization’s summit in Astana. Kazakhstan became a key member of such large-scale international projects as the SCO, EEU and the CSTO,” he noted.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Astana could be renamed into Nursultan or Nazarbayev.