TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:59, 28 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed elected as Senate Committee Chairman

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed has been elected as Chairman of the Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security.

    At today's plenary session, Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva suggested electing him as the Committee Chairman. "I suggest electing Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed as the Chairman of the Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security. He is a well-known statesman and public figure. He was the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party and held important positions. He is a well-experienced deputy. I believe you will back this proposition," said Dariga Nazarbayeva.

    The deputies unanimously supported Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed's candidacy.

