Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed extended condolences to families and friends of those killed in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Chairman of "Nur Otan" Party Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed addressed the people of Kazakhstan in regard to the tragic events in Almaty.

"Nur Otan Party expresses its sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed in Almaty. The entire country mourns the victims of the shooting in Almaty. At the sitting of the Security Council of Kazakhstan the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions on ensuring order in Almaty and around the country.

The President stressed that it was important to stop panicking and reveal provocateurs. "The people of the country can be sure that the authorities of the country take the best decisive measures to restore order" - the President said.

We share the opinion of the Head of State and think that those who committed this attack threatened and challenged all the people of Kazakhstan. Terrorists have to be brought to justice," the statement reads.

According to M. Kul-Mukhammed, this event united the people of Kazakhstan even more.

"Unity, peace and stability are fundamental values of our country and nobody may doubt or challenge them. Those police officers who sacrificed their lives fighting for ours are the true heroes of Kazakhstan.

Those criminals have no right to call themselves Muslims, because they committed the worst sin - they killed. It cannot be justified by any means. The Nur Otan Party calls on the people of Kazakhstan to unite against terrorism. We are confident that together we will be able to eradicate this evil in our country," he noted.