ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed has become a deputy of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, in accordance with the decree of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Prior to becoming the MP, Mr. Kul-Mukhammed served as the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party.