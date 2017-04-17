Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed told President about new formats of Nur Otan Party’s activity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party .

As the press service of Akorda reported, Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed informed the President of the Party’s activity in 2016 and the action plan for the oncoming period.

The Head of State heard a report about the measures of implementation of important aspects of the nationwide agenda as well as the issues of informing the population of the key areas of the country’s development.

According to M.Kul-Mukhammed, the number of people who applied to the Party structures increased by 30% compared to 2015. In 2016, the Party registered more than 283,000 requests, 92% of which received positive solutions.

The President was also informed about the results of the Party members’ meetings with the citizens of the country and the new formats of the Party’s work to be applied in everyday activity.